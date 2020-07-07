Shirley G. Haase

1928—2020

The former Shirley Gene Fields was born on May 2, 1928 in McGregor, IA the daughter of the late Everett A. and Olive S. Durr Fields. They moved to Madison, WI when she was a young girl where she worked as a secretary for State Farm Insurance. While in Madison, she met David E. Haase and they were married on November 17, 1948. They lived in Madison, WI and Dubuque, IA before moving to Genoa City in 1951 and purchased the Klement Funeral Home in 1953. This is when the Haase Funeral Home was started. Shirley worked alongside David for many years to build the business to what it is today. The family business has been serving the communities for almost 70 years.

Shirley has been a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Genoa City since 1951. She served as Supt. of Sunday School and was a teacher, served on the Church Council and the BYKOTA Circle. She volunteered at the Lakeland Medical Center since 1964 where she greeted people at the main entrance until 2 years ago when she retired from the hospital receiving an award for 53 years of dedicated service to the hospital volunteering. She was a member of the Election Board for Genoa City for over 50 years. She was a member and Treasurer of the Genoa City Garden Club. She volunteered and coordinated at the Blood Bank in Lake Geneva for many years. She was a Lifetime Member of the Order of Eastern Star, Genoa City, Walworth and Burlington Chapter. She was the 2003 Genoa City Lions Club, Citizen of the Year. She was a member of the Sponholtz-Deignan American Legion Post #183 Ladies Auxiliary and the Bloomfield VFW. She was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan. Shirley was always helping anyone in need.