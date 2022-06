KENOSHA—Shirley J. Gail, age 93, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church (5900-7th Avenue). A visitation will be at the church on Friday from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service. Please see the funeral homes website for a full obituary.