Shirley May (Kraning) Wilson

Aug. 8, 1935—Nov. 15, 2022

Shirley Mae Kraning married Donald N. Wilson on October 17, 1959. She raised five kids and a husband. Did great with the kids, so-so with the husband, but she did try.

Her mom and dad, Helen Harms and Louis Kraning of Kenosha preceded her in death, also one son, Scott Donald. Shirley was from a large family. Her brothers: Ray, Art, Roger, Richard, Kenny, Dennis; and her sisters: Violet, Cella, Betty, Lois, and Helen; sons-in-la: Jeffrey Cummings and Norman Mieloszyk also preceded Shirley.

Shirley is survived by her husband Don; and her kids: Denise Cummings, Terri Mieloszyk, Don Scott (Beth) Wilson, Pam (Gary) Schattner, and Kris Andrew; grandkids are: Dustin Cummings, Mathew (Megan) Mieloszyk, Ben (Nicole) Mieloszyk, Amanda (Tony) Rogers, Jeremy, Jake and Courtney Wilson, Jordyn Schuetz, Sammie (Tyler) Herther, Jordan (Aaron Holmes) Wicklund, Nathalie Nemitz, Evan Schattner, Cortnie (Sofee) Schattner, Cody and Amber Andrew; great-grandkids are: Arya Cummings, Turner Mieloszyk, Braxton, Evelyn, Bennett Mieloszyk, McKenzie Mieloszyk, Aubrey Wilson, Rhett Holmes, Noah, Sutton, Liam Herther, and Bennett Nemitz. Surviving also is a younger sister, Joyce; sisters-in-law: Elaine, Virginia and Doris Kraning; a brother-in-law, Gilbert Wade; and so many that I plead forgetfulness.

I have been and will be told I did all I could. In my heart I can only hope it’s true. I love you MA. Don

Funeral Services for Shirley will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the Wounded Warriors.

