Sigrid Hufen

Sigrid Hufen

RACINE—Sigrid Hufen, 88, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in her home.

Funeral Services for Sigrid will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Rescue Mission, 830 N. 19th St., Milwaukee, WI 53233 have been suggested.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purathstrand.com

