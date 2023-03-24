Visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00–7:00 p.m, concluding with the Rosary recited in Italian and the Divine Mercy Chaplet in English for Silvana. Prayers will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street, Kenosha, WI at 11:00 a.m. Committal prayers will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI.