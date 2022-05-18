1928 – 2022

KENOSHA—Our loving mother Tomasina “Sina” Virginia (Riva) Paradise, 93, of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Sina was born December 4, 1928, in Glencoe, IL, the daughter of the late Santo and Lucia Riva. Sina’s family relocated to Kenosha in 1941 upon the death of her father. On May 1, 1948, she married Marino Paradise at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

Sina was a hard worker and enjoyed her career at Sears, retiring as Assistant Store Manager.

Sina loved having her house full with family. Any occasion would do but holidays were special, insisting on hosting well into her eightys. Card club, cross-stitch projects, jig-saw puzzles with friends and family along with baking biscotti kept her busy. But never too busy not to welcome an overnight visit from one of her grandchildren. She loved sharing her wisdom, cooking skills and baking tips with them. Her sister and brother’s families were always in her thoughts and prayers.

Sina was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marino, son, Tom Paradise, sister Elda Riva Price and brother Santo Riva.

Survivors include her children: Mark (Karen) Paradise of Madison, WI, Greg (Sheree) Paradise of Madison, WI, and Lori Paradise of Milwaukee, WI; nine grandchildren: Gregory, John, Nate, Phil, Lauren, David, Zizi, Jonathan and Maria; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m-10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7117 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Special Olympics in her memory.

