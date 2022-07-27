Nov. 22, 1939—July 23, 2022

KENOSHA—Slobodan “Steve” Ilic, 82, of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s in Milwaukee.

He was born on November 22, 1939 to the late Ljubisa and Milica (Petrovic) Ilic in Latvica, Serbia. At the age of 15, he and his mother immigrated to the United States to join his father, who moved here after World War II.

It was here he met and married his partner and rock, Mladena Kudric at St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville, IL on August 5, 1961.

A jack of all trades, Slobodan was employed at American Motors, Case, and Johnson Motors in his younger days; he was a painter and bar owner in mid-life; and managed his numerous properties in his later career. He was a hard worker that couldn’t sit still. This was obvious if you ever witnessed his hands or his lawn.

Apart from hard work, Slobodan’s passions were watching the Packers, Bucks, and the Brewers, strawberry sundaes, and his grandson Sam, who was his pride and joy.

Countless weekends were spent in the yard with friends, roasting and smoking various meats. He had a zest for life and loved putting on a show, telling a joke, and making people laugh. He was at his best when surrounded by an audience.

Slobodan is survived by his loving wife Mladena; his loving daughters: Mira Ilic of Minneapolis, MN and Lilly Ilic of Folsom, CA; his grandson Sam Ilic of Chicago; and so many others that considered him their “grandpa” too.

He is preceded in death by his brother Vule and sister Olga.

Slobodan left this world doing what he loved – working outside. He will be missed by many.

Funeral Services for Slobodan will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Sava Monaster, 32377 IL-2, Libertyville, IL, followed by Interment at the Monastery Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

A luncheon will follow at approximately 2:00 p.m.at St George Serbian Orthodox Church, 6108 Braun Road, Mt Pleasant, WI 53403.

