1917 — 2021

Stanislaw “Stanley” Orzechowski, age 103, of Kenosha passed away Wednesday morning, March 3, 2021. Stanley was born of Polish descent on May 3, 1917 in Orel, Russia to Jan and Marianne (Purwienicka) Orzechowski.

Stanley was educated in Poland including technical school in Bialystok. Before the war, he enlisted in the Polish Navy. When traveling to join Polish forces during World War II, Stanley was captured by the Soviet secret police and was imprisoned in a Soviet prison camp in Vorkuta Siberia. He endured many atrocities while in the Russian prison, but they never broke him or his spirit. After the release of Polish prisoners, Stanley served in the Polish Navy during the remainder of the War on warships protecting the European front and vital supplies.

Following the war, he moved to the United States and married Margaret Lojewski in 1949. He worked for American Motors for over 30 years until his retirement in 1980. Stanley was a longtime member of St. Casimir and St. Elizabeth Catholic Churches and a devoted member of PAVA (Polish Army Veterans Association) where he rose to the level of commander. In addition, the Minister of National Defense promoted him to the rank of second lieutenant and he received the honorable title of hero in the fight for freedom and independence of Poland.