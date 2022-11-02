Stanley A. Lecce

1947 – 2022

KENOSHA—Stanley Lecce, 75 years old, of Kenosha WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born on February 16, 1947, in Cosenza, Italy. He met the love of his life Bernice Carlino and was married in 1970 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church.

Stan was the owner/operator of Stan’s Place for 38 years. This was where he watched most of his beloved Packer games, yelling at the tv like any other diehard fan.

He was a gracious and friendly man who would help anyone in need. He LOVED his family more than anything and just adored his precious wife, Bernice, who celebrated 52 years of marriage. He welcomed his mother-in-law to live with them for 27 years. His favorite place to travel was the Resort Live Agua in Cancun Mexico where people knew him by name.

Stan is survived by his wife, Bernice; children: Michelle (Michael) Kozmer, Frank (Krissy) Lecce, and Amie (Rick Maggard) Lecce; siblings: Lillian (Russell) Moren, Nancy Brandes, and Michael Lecce; grandchildren: Mariah, McKenzie, Caiden, Kamryn, and Jordyn; and five precious foster grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother Anna (Caffero) and in-laws: Salvatore (Marie) Carlino.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

