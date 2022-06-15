Stella Gross Nudi

April 17, 1927—Nov. 24, 2021

KENOSHA—Stellla Gross Nudi passed away on Nov. 24, 2021. Stella was born April 17, 1927 in Kenosha, to George Bedore and Elizabeth Naugle. She was one of eleven children. She attended local schools and graduated Mary D. Bradford High School.

On April 17, 1945, Stella married Cpl. Jack William Gross at ORD Chapel #4 at the Air Base in Greeensboro, NC and later married local businessman Aldo Nudi in 1990. Both are deceased.

She was a lifelong Methodist, who was drawn to the church at a young age, asking her mother for permission to go down the street to go to church services. She was active in the Immanuel Methodist Church in Kenosha and enjoyed watching services and bible study throughout her life.

She was an ace Physics student, impressing her teacher with her natural abilities, and ease of grasping the sciences. She watched the Space Shuttle on a test drop. She was an inquisitive learner who enjoyed challenging her mind with a wide range of topics and working in areas that were not dominated by women – she was one of the original breakers of the glass ceiling.

She was a respected business woman whose quick mind, multi-tasking abilities, and strong people skills contributed to her success as the owner of a sewing machine franchise in Toledo, OH. To further her abilities and progress, she took business classes. She continuously reinvented herself, learning new skills and boldly going after new opportunities – never doubting her ability to succeed. Later in life, she decided to study Financial Management and work to attain her Investment Broker’’ License. She never really retired, she just moved on to the next learning and development opportunity, giving it her fullest attention and energy.

She was very strong spirited and determined, and enjoyed being physically active, hiking several weeks on the Appalachian Trail in her mid-fifties. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time at her property in Ontario. She loved to cook and read about healthy foods, recipes, diets, and supplements to improve her health.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her brothers, sisters and others. She was very protective, looking out for her family members, ensuring they had the care and support they needed, Harry, Dawn, her father Mike, taking care of her brother Jack at the end of his life.

Regardless of how busy her life was, she always found time to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed her. Her kind and generous spirit and positive outlook made her friends and fans wherever she went. She was always trying to help people and make things better. While at the nursing home, she took it upon herself to look out for fellow residents, ensuring they got the attention they needed.

She had a great sense of humor and an irrepressible sense of optimism. She didn’t believe in wasting time looking to the past and fully embraced the understanding that she could choose to be happy and look at the positives. She generously shared her wisdom with all those around her.

Surviving are her son Marty Gross of FL; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; she is also survived by her brothers Mike Bedore of Racine and Jim Bedore of NC.

She was preceded in death by her sons Jack Warren Gross and Ralph Michael Gross, her brothers Victor, George, Donald, Jack, Richard and Harry Bedore and sisters Shirley Zampino and Marie Morin.

There will be Celebration of her Life on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Infusinos on 39th Avenue in Kenosha at 1:00 PM.

