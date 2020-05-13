× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1922—2020

Stephanye R. Nichi, age 97 of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at The Bay at Sheridan.

She was born on June 22, 1922 in Kenosha and was the daughter of the late Alexander Rewinski and Stella (Zawadzki) Rewinski Bonisko. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she attended St. Casimir’s Catholic Grade School and was a graduate from Kenosha High School.

On July 22, 1944 she was united in marriage to Edward P. Nichi at St. Casimir Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2008.

After graduating from high school, Stephanye was employed with Simmons Co. for five years, and part time for Kuzik Brothers while her sons were young and twelve years with Snap-On Tools retiring in 1984.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Catholic Women’s Club. She enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her flowers. Most of all she loved traveling with her husband and “seeing the world.” She also enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golf and entertaining friends.

Stephanye is survived by her children, Richard (Julie) Nichi and Ronald (Vickie) Nichi; her grandchildren, Rick Nichi, Chad Nichi and Kristin Nichi; her great grandson, Rick Nichi.