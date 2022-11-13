1958 – 2022

Stephen A. Willoughby, 64 years old, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He was born on April 10, 1958, in Camp Lejeune, NC the son of the late Charles II and Iola (White) Willoughby. On August 21, 1999, he married Renee Lichter in their beautiful back yard.

Stephen was employed at Chrysler for over 30 years. He then worked part time at the Pleasant Prairie Recycling Center. He loved going up north to the cabin to hunt and fish especially with his grandchildren. He spent a lot of his down time splitting wood and stacking it with his stepson Ryan. He was an avid vegetable gardener and would clear his mind on his motorcycle rides.

Along with his loving wife of 23 years; Stephen is survived by his stepchildren: Ryan and Michelle Presterl; brother, Charles (Janelle) Willoughby III; two grandchildren: Nathan, and Colin Presterl; and niece and nephews: Bruce Troup, Jana, and Jerod Willoughby.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lisa King; and niece Kelly Troup.

Private services were held for Stephen.

