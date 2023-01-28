 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steve Spradlin

  • 0
Steve Spradlin

1958 – 2023

KENOSHA—Steve Spradlin, 64 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI.

He was born April 29, 1958, in Wyandotte, MI the son of the late Jessie and Lorene (Nantz) Spradlin. He spent 27 years with Deborah Files; during those years, they loved to travel and attend Zion Church of God, in Zion, IL. Debbie preceded him in death in 2006.

Steve was trustworthy, faithful, honest, and lived by his belief in the Holy Bible. He would like everyone to know he did his best and wanted to thank everyone for their kindness and support.

Survivors include his brother, Frankie Lee Spradlin of Waukegan, IL; niece and nephew, Sarah and Kyle Spradlin; dear friends: Linda Vogelman, Nunzio Covelli, and Pastors: Dan Hanners and Jim Gamble.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Society’s Assets, 5455 Sheridan Rd., Ste. 101, Kenosha, WI 53140 or at https://societysassets.org/giving, in his memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Steve’s

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to keep your family and home safe during a winter storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert