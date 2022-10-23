1957 – 2022

KENOSHA—Steven A. Lucas, 65 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home.

Born on March 26, 1957, in Melrose Park, IL, the son of the late Alvin and Catherine (Montague) Lucas. Steven graduated from Foreman High School in Chicago, IL and went on to proudly serve in the United States Army as a Refrigeration Mechanic and Radiator Technician. He was honorably discharged in 1982.

He married Cecelia Lucas and together they raised two children. Steve was employed at KYF, which is now the YMCA, as a Facilities Manager for over thirty years. Over the years, he assisted in coordinating various events, races, charity functions, etc. He retired in 2017.

Steven enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, bowling, and sharing those hobbies with his children. He loved classic rock n’ roll and later became fond of gardening his flowers. On November 2, 2017, he married Stephanie Blasi, who preceded him in death March 12, 2022. Both avid Cubs fans, their special wedding date signifies the anniversary of the Cubs World Series win.

Steven is survived by his children: Brian Lucas, and Rebecca (Craig) Kanugh; sisters: Janice May and Diane Lucas; brothers-in-law: Helmut Schatz and Paul Forth; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Linda Lucas and Peggy Forth; his brother, Dan Lucas; and brother-in-law, Walt May.

Memorial visitation for Steven will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Safe Harbor Humane Society at 7811 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142 or at https://www.safeharborhumanesociety.org/, in Steven’s memory.

