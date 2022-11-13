 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steven Wayne Johnson

Dec. 10, 1960 – Nov. 7, 2022

MADISON—Steven Wayne Johnson, age 61, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12:00 noon on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

