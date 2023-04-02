Sue Ann Therkelsen

June 27, 1947 - March 25, 2023

Sue Ann Therkelsen (nee Christenson/Martino), age 75, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was born in Kenosha, WI on June 27, 1947, daughter of the late William and Elaine (nee Hansen) Christenson.

Sue graduated from St. Joseph High School "Class of 1965". She was a Bookkeeper at WLIP Radio for 20+ years. She lived in Kenosha her entire life until she and her late husband, Glenn, moved to Racine to be closer to family in 2021.

Sue loved to bowl and play bridge with her friends. She loved to travel with Glenn and visit friends in California and Mississippi and their favorite vacation spot was Aruba.

Loving wife of the late Glenn; cherished mother of: Joseph (Patti) Martino, William (Heather) Martino; loving stepmother of: Michelle (David) Bruce, Steven Therkelsen; dear sister of the late Jeffrey, the late Thomas; beloved grandmother of: Anthony, Adrian, Alec, Aiden, Milana and Fiona. Sue is also survived by her cousin, MaryLou Hannan Wallig; other relatives and many dear friends.

She will be dearly missed.

A private celebration of Sue's life will be held.

