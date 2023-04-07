June 29, 1937—April 4, 2023

TWIN LAKES—Susan A. (Pacey) McRae, 85, of Twin Lakes, WI, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 4, 2023 at Lakeland Hospital after a short stay at Holton Manor, both in Elkhorn. They each took amazing care of her in her final days. She liked the food and had exuberant conversations with the other “inmates” and staff.

Sue was born on June 29, 1937, at home in Wilmot, and was a “free” delivery because the doctor passed shortly after, but before billing the family.

She lived in Wilmot near the Ski Hills on the Pacey Dairy farm, where she worked hard, especially after her older siblings moved out, helping her dad as the youngest of six children. She later worked at Snow White Restaurant in Twin Lakes, now known as Manny’s, where she met Elroy McRae.

After high school, she graduated from the teacher’s college in Union Grove, and taught third and fourth grades for five years, three years at Wadsworth, and two years at Randall.

She married Elroy on October 13, 1962, and became a stepmother to John and Rick. Ten months later, they welcomed Michael, and Mary arrived two years later. Susan was a devoted homemaker with an instant family, so she left teaching and also cared for several other children until 1971, the year Mary started school.

Kenosha County was developing a special education program and needed a teacher’s aide at nearby St. John’s Church. She taught there and at several other locations over the next twenty years as part of the program.

When Elroy retired in 1986, mom retired with him and bragged that she had been retired for 37 years. We would not call it retired as she still took care of everything, but we’re glad she looked at it that way! Retirement was spent traveling with friends in travel trailers, bus tours, and spending many winters in Texas until 2005, when the drive was no longer feasible.

Day trips and gatherings with the Twin Lakes Seniors and monthly senior meetings at Wilmot Methodist and Trinity Church in Pell Lake kept her busy and entertained.

Baking and cooking for the Church and to share with others was a joy of hers. Until just a couple of weeks ago, she was still baking cookies for the Church Relay for Life team. She was also famous for her German potato salad, which she made in at least 5 lb. portions for church salad luncheons.

She enjoyed watching game shows and hosting card games with friends. When Elroy passed in 2011, she decided to go out to eat every day and loved to visit with the servers and give them a good line of BS. The BS was still flowing at Holton Manor until Tuesday, and she was enjoying their good food and company!

Susan is survived by her stepson, Richard (Barbara) McRae; son, Michael (Pam) McRae, both of Twin Lakes; and daughter, Mary McRae Breen of Corpus Christi, TX; her two grandsons; six step-grandchildren with another on the way; and three great-great-step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 with Pastor Cheri Tuccy officiating at Haase Lockwood Funeral Chapel, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI. The McRae family will receive friends and family prior to the service from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Interment will be at Wilmot Cemetery immediately following. Even if you are unable to attend the services, Sue’s wish was for all her family and friends to enjoy a meal together afterward at Anastasia’s in Antioch, IL at 6:30 p.m., so please join us if you are able.

Memorial remembrances may be made to Wilmot Methodist Church Senior Program, Calvary UCC, or Twin Lakes Rescue Squad.

Memorial remembrances may be made to Wilmot Methodist Church Senior Program, Calvary UCC, or Twin Lakes Rescue Squad.

Online guestbook at haaselockwoodfhs.com.