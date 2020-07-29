Susan Elizabeth Johnson

1948—2020

Sue went to St. Joseph Catholic High School in Kenosha and went to work as a Teller at First National Bank shortly after graduation in 1967. In 1979, Sue moved to Nashville and began her career in staffing at Victor Temporary Services where she became Branch Manager. In 1990, Sue furthered her staffing career at Wood Personnel Services where she served in multiple capacities until excelling in her final role of Sr. Accounting Specialist. Sue worked for Wood Personnel for almost 30 years and is remembered fondly by her coworkers there. Sue also served as a Notary Public for many years prior to her death and enjoyed providing this service for her many friends and business acquaintances.