1979-2022

KENOSHA—Susan Leuck, 43, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, after a five-year battle with cancer.

Born in Kenosha, on May 12, 1979, she was the daughter of John and Iris (Neil) Leuck. She was educated in local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1997 (proudly with 12 years of perfect attendance).

She went on to attend UW-Stevens Point earning her Bachelor’s degree, and then received her Master’s degree in Nursing from Marquette University. It was during her writing of her dissertation for her Ph.D. in nursing that she was diagnosed with cancer. She was in band and cross country in both high school and college, and continued to love to run until her diagnosis.

On December 13, 2014, she married Patrick B. McGrath, Ph.D., in Chicago, in an amazing Winter Wonderland ceremony.

Susan was employed as a nurse in both Illinois, at Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital, and Wisconsin, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, where she was the Behavioral Health Nurse Manager.

Survivors include her husband, Patrick B. McGrath, Ph.D.; her parents, John and Iris Leuck; two brothers: Eric (Melissa) and Michael Leuck; three nieces: Caitlin and Jillian Leuck, and Jillian Louie; a nephew, Evan Louie; her in-laws, Pat and Mary Ellen McGrath; her sister-in-law, Julia (Tak) Louie; and a special aunt, Diana Altergott. She is further survived by numerous, amazing family and friends who took time out of their lives to selflessly care for her until the day she passed; and her beloved dog, Bailey (who will continue to be well taken care of in a happy home.)

The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice for their staff’s compassionate care, as well as the volunteers at Kenosha Bible Church who had never met Susan and accepted her as a sister anyways.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at which time a service will begin. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, the athletic program at Bradford High School, or the Zilber Family Hospice of Wauwatosa, WI.

