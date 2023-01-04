July 1951—Dec. 21, 2022

Susan M. Maier, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Loyola University Medical Center.

Born on July 25, 1951, she was the daughter of Donald F. and MaryJane (Thomas) Millar. She was a graduate of Tremper High School.

Susan was a farmer for over 10 years and Manager at Fairmont Park-Off Track Betting until her retirement in 2010.

She enjoyed grilling out, crafting, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her children, Shannon Gitzlaff, Paul (Dez) Gitzlaff, Tammy (Bill) Boss, Bobby (Marisha) Maier and Brian Maier; her grandchildren, Amanda, Ashili, Katie, Tommy, Bobby, Raigan and Brian; her great-grandchildren, Gioni, David, Christian, Liam and Richie; her siblings, Sharon Rains, Dale (Nancy) Millar and John (Vicki) Henrikson, all of Kenosha. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Mary Lou Geiger.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101