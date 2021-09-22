Susan Marlene Nielsen, age 74, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2021, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie. She was born on October 23, 1946, in Kenosha to the late Niels P. Nielsen and Geraldine V. (Larson) Nielsen. She was raised and attended schools in Kenosha. On May 14, 1965, she was married in Kenosha, later divorced in 1988. She was employed by the Kenosha News until retirement. For some time, she was involved with the Police Wives Auxiliary. She loved crocheting, cross stitch and decorating her home for every holiday and season. She was also a talented writer, who later in life published her book, “Dandelions in the Dining Room”, under the pen name Mellersta Barnen. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.