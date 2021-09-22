1946 — 2021
Susan Marlene Nielsen, age 74, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2021, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie. She was born on October 23, 1946, in Kenosha to the late Niels P. Nielsen and Geraldine V. (Larson) Nielsen. She was raised and attended schools in Kenosha. On May 14, 1965, she was married in Kenosha, later divorced in 1988. She was employed by the Kenosha News until retirement. For some time, she was involved with the Police Wives Auxiliary. She loved crocheting, cross stitch and decorating her home for every holiday and season. She was also a talented writer, who later in life published her book, “Dandelions in the Dining Room”, under the pen name Mellersta Barnen. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons: Gregory (Marsha) June of Easley, SC, Grant (Dee) June of Kenosha, daughter: Amber (Tony) De Luisa of Kenosha, grandchildren: Nick June of Indianapolis, IN, Kyle (Katie) June of Little Falls, NY, Alex De Luisa, Jasmine De Luisa, Emily June, and Amanda June, all of Kenosha. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Richard Nielsen, Roger Nielsen, and Gary Nielsen; and sisters: Jerilynn (Zagame) Marron, and Gayle Hannes, and Gizmo her beloved dog.
The family would like to thank the hospital staff at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie for the wonderful care they took of Susan, as well as Nino & Lorena at Sterling Court Apartments for everything they’ve done for her. Also, her many friends and extended family for their love and support.
A celebration of life for Susan will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Kemper Center Founder’s Hall at 7:30 P.M. A visitation and a time of food and fellowship will be held at Founder’s Hall from 5 o’clock until the time of service.
