Suzanne Katherine Dibble

1952-2020

Suzanne Katherine Dibble, 67 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

She was born June 23, 1952, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Eric and Georgia (Dettmer) Dibble and remained a lifelong resident.

Suzanne enjoyed researching genealogy, traveling to Florida for vacation, knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching. She loved dogs and using a telescope to admire the stars.

Survivors include her sister, Claudia Schiller of Kenosha, WI and brother Bruce (Trish) Dibble of Stevens Point, WI; nieces and nephews, Laura (Mark) Hufen, Steven (Olivia) Schiller, Scott Schiller, Katie (Adam) Love and Amy Gagas; and great-nieces and nephews, Nikolas, Rebeka, Aleksandr, Sebastian, Christoff, Jonathon, Christopher, Amelia, Dylan, Emily and Connor.