Suzanne Kotrba

She was born March 14, 1935 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late Samuel and Anna C. (Gombar) Kalnicky. Although Suzanne grew up in Chicago, she spent many summers during grade school years on her Grandma Gombar’s farm in Wisconsin.

Funeral services honoring Suzanne’s life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. A visitation for Suzanne will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church followed by honors from the Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard. Interment will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Windridge Memorial Park and Nature Sanctuary, 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd, Cary, IL 60013. In lieu of flowers, Masses are appreciated by the family.