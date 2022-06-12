July 21, 1995—June 8, 2022

MT. PLEASANT—Tamera “Tammy” Marie Irwin, age 26, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022. Tammy was born on July 21, 1995, in Kenosha, WI, to Gregg and Linda (Springer) Irwin. Tammy graduated from Winter High School, Winter, WI (2013), graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Arizona State University (2020), and was also working towards her Master’s degree at New Hampshire University. Tammy currently worked at Amtraco INC as a Human Resource Manager. Tammy loved spending time with her two German Shepards (Theo and Archie), Kayaking, Hiking, Traveling, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers: Lillian Niesen and Lorraine Springer; her grandfathers: Kenneth Irwin and Henry Springer; and her uncles: Robert Springer, Jeff Irwin.

She was survived by her significant other, Christian Davis; her parents: Gregg and Linda Irwin; her brothers: Timothy and Thomas Irwin; her grandmothers: Darleen Irwin, Shirley Livingston; her uncles and aunts: Michael (Fiorella) Irwin, Linda (Steve) Livingston, Gloria Springer, David (Darla) Springer, Barbara (Ken) Monroe, Joyce Djuth, Bruce Springer, Carol Vines, Paul (Joan) Niesen, Linda (Steve) Benna; her cousins: Jake (Leah) Livingston, Joseph (Amanda) Livingston, John Livingston, KJ (Jacki) Irwin, Danny Irwin, McKenna Irwin, Shirley Peterson, Jodie Dellisse, Jamie Golden, Michael Guttiere, Michelle Biesinger, Marceda Monroe, Kelli Koepp, Kenny Monroe, Kevin Djuth, David Djuth, Karen Hart, Amy Moss, Eric Moss, Rachel McClure, Alex Vines; as well as many more cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Kemper Center (6501 3rd Ave). Visitation will also be held on Thursday from 11:30 to the time of the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Cemetery.

