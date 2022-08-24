Tammy Renee (Mueller) Brennan, age 62, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Accent Care Hospice Center in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
Visitation for Tammy will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bruch Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be held and on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, 2223–51 Street, Kenosha.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
