PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Teresa Grigolo, 81, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Teresa was born on July 6, 1941, in Minas, Uruguay, the daughter of the late Oriol and Julia (Moreno) Tellagorry.

As a youth, she was trained as a seamstress in the schools of Uruguay. She spoke three languages. Teresa was a dedicated, long-time employee of Paielli’s Bakery in Wisconsin as well as a baker at Jewel/Osco in Illinois for many years.

Teresa was an avid gardener and a tremendous chef. Her presence will be forever felt in the garden she left behind. Teresa’s garden is a memorial and a testament to the passion, love, and caring she had inside. Her tireless, seasoned, and hardworking hands will remain forever ingrained in our minds. Her meticulously prepared home-made dishes will remain forever in our memories. Her family and friends meant everything to her, especially her grandchildren.

Teresa was humble and selfless, always putting others’ needs ahead of her own. She took great pride in her independence. Her strength and determination never faltered, even as she left this earth.

Teresa was preceded in death by her daughter, Niria Grigolo. Survivors include her former spouse, Victor Grigolo, father of their children: Gilda Grigolo (Edward) of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Victor (Margaret) Grigolo of Antioch, IL, Zulma (Steve) Lee of Lexington, MA, Susana (Jed) Piehl of Pleasant Prairie, WI; grandchildren: Adele Petrick, Brandon and Maggie Grigolo, Luisa Lee, Jake and Max Piehl; and great-grandchild, Benjamin “Chiquitico Chiquiton”, a welcome light, bringing joy and levity to her later years.

Surviving siblings include: Mirta (Miguel), Felix (Sharon), Miriam (Juan). Teresa was preceded in death by siblings Eduardo (Susana), Mauro (Yoko), and coincidentally, Niria.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5:00 PM-6:00 PM, with funeral services to follow at 6:00 PM. Committal services will be held for Teresa and her daughter, Niria, on Friday August 19, 2022, at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Here, Teresa and Niria will be joined together once again. Teresa prayed aloud to God often and in her final moments. May mother and child rest in peace together in the arms of God and in the Kingdom of Heaven. Que Dios las tenga en la gloria!

