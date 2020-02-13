1950—2020

Terry C. Anderson, age 69 of Pocahontas, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, TN.

Born in North Chicago, IL on November 3, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Mario and Frances (Amendola) Vite.

On May 2, 1970 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Bill Anderson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Terry was employed and retired as a Nurse from St. Catherine’s Hospital. After her retirement, she was employed with Midwest Express and later continued her love for Nursing as a Nursing Instructor at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

Terry will always be remembered by her three sons, William, Scott and Michael Anderson; her three grandchildren, Matthew Hanrahan, Miles Anderson and Stella Anderson; her brothers, Edward M. (Brenda) Vite, Michael F. (Cheryl) Vite, Charles J. (Debra) Vite and Louis T. Vite; her family and dear friends Chuck Davis and Rick Honaker.

In addition to her husband, Bill Anderson, she was preceded in death by her parents, Mario and Frances (Amendola) Vite; her brother, Joseph L. Vite; and her niece, Bianca Frances Vite.