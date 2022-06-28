Terry Wayne Cochran

1958 – 2022

KENOSHA—Terry W. Cochran, 63 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, June 24, 2022.

He was born in Boonville, MS, the son of the late Roy and Wilma (Bishop) Cochran. Terry met his beautiful wife in high school, and they have been together ever since. On May 3, 1980, he married the love of his life, Kim Stipek. They just celebrated their 42nd Wedding Anniversary. Terry fiercely fought his battle with cancer.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Kim; his son, Ross (daughter-to-be Daniella Danyals); brother, Nickey Cochran; niece, Amber; nephew, Mason; and many other extended family all whom felt he was the biggest teddy bear.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Crystal Stipek.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave., Kenosha, WI, with services commencing at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

