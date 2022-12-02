Aug. 15, 1955—Nov. 27, 2022

KENOSHA—Thelma L. Murphy-Smith, 67, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022.

Thelma was born August 15, 1955 in Sledge, MS to R.T. and Evelina Murphy.

Thelma retired as a Phlebotomist from Ascension (formally St. Mary’s) Hospital in Racine, WI.

In her free time, Thelma enjoys traveling, doing puzzles, watching tv, and gardening.

She is survived by her sons: Major James Smith III, Darrick Jerome Smith, and Steven Scott Rossa, Jr.; grandchildren: Allyse and Ashton Smith; great-grandchildren: Kaydence, John II, Kyrielle, and Jaxtyn; siblings: Willie, Jack, Moses, Matthew, and Alice Murphy.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers: Wade Jones, Johnny, and Jesse Murphy; sisters: Judith (Judy ) and Mary Jane Murphy.

Services are private with the family.