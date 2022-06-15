Jan. 1, 1930—June 9, 2022

KENOSHA—Thelma M. Kloet, 92, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn.

She was born on January 1, 1930 to the late Gabriel and Bertha (Wiebenga) Schaver in Fulton, IL. She was educated in the schools of Fulton and graduated from Fulton High School.

On May 18, 1951 she married Marinus “Shorty” Kloet in Fulton, IL. He preceded her in death on October 11, 2016.

Thelma was a member of Christian Reformed Church.

Thelma enjoyed reading, knitting, embroidering, jigsaw puzzles and baking.

Thelma is survived by her loving daughter Barbara S. (Matthias J.) Gapko of Burlington; her granddaughter Ashley M. Gapko of Burlington; and her brother Harold P. (Judy) Schaver of Fulton, IL; her sister Gloria K. (Bud) Peska of Sterling, IL; and her sister-in-law Betty Schaver of Fulton, IL.

She is preceded in death by her son Frederick on January 13, 2022, her brothers Clayton and William and a sister Irene.

Funeral Services for Thelma will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. from the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

