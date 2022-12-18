Theodore Harold Padgett, Jr.

Theodore H. Padgett, Jr.

Feb. 3, 1935 - Dec. 10, 2022

KENOSHA - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Theodore H. Padgett, Jr. at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on Saturday, December 10, 2022 after a heart attack. Theo was in his 87th year.

Born on February 3, 1935, in Evansville, Indiana, he was the son of the late Theodore & Iva Pagett (stepmom), and Edna Padgett.

Devoted husband and best friend to his wife of 63+ years, the late Edith Roberta Padgett (Schmid) who passed away less than a year ago.

Theo served in the US Army from April 13, 1954 through April 11, 1958, being honorably discharged as a Private First Class. During that time, and while stationed in Gailbach, Germany, he met the love of his life, Edith and on March 24, 1958, they were married. After being discharged from the Army, Theo and his new wife returned to the U.S. Upon his return, on August 19, 1958, Theo enlisted in the US Navy, where he served until his retirement as a Machinist's Mate Second Class on November 30, 1973. During his time in the Navy, Theo served in the Vietnam War twice aboard the USS Valley Forge, was stationed in San Diego and Long Beach, CA, Norfolk, VA, and Great Lakes, IL.

After retiring from the Navy, they settled in Kenosha, WI where they met their lifelong friends Butch & Lucy Ebner. Theo worked and later retired from American Motors and J.I. Case. Their favorite things to do were to travel, cook, play cards, and entertain their family and friends at their Kenosha home for the last 49 years. Theo loved to smoke meat, make beef jerky, schnapps, apple wine, and dance the Polka. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. Theo loved horseshoes and played for about 40 years in the Kenosha area.

Theo leaves behind his children, Michael (Beverly) Padgett, Sr., Anthony Padgett (The Black Sheep of the family), Todd Padgett, and (stepson) Jeffrey Jonathan Schmid. He was the proud grandfather to Maggie Warren (Padgett), Robert Padgett, Emily Miller (Padgett), Michael Padgett, Jr., and Trever Padgett; and proud great-grandpa to, Kyleigh Miedema, Skyler Padgett, Jayden Padgett, Natasha Padgett, Dario Padgett, Aiden Padgett; and his stepsister, Sharon Scales (Pagett).

In addition to his parents and wife, Theo was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Darrell Scales, daughter-in-law, Sharon Padgett (McBride) and his granddaughter, Alyson Padgett.

A visitation for Theodore will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home concluding with full military honors.

