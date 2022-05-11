KENOSHA—Theodore W. “Ted” Schneider passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Kenosha.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sally; a brother, Richard (Mary) of Raleigh, NC; children: Steven of Kenosha and Julianne of Chicago; grandchildren: Nelson of Milwaukee and Alison (Mitchell) Brever of Kenosha. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert B. (Sigrid) Schneider of Kenosha.

A Celebration of Life for Ted will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 12:00 noon until 3:30 p.m. at Kemper Center Founders Hall. Memorials for Ted may be made to The Robert B. Schneider Memorial Fund at the Kenosha Community Foundation. You may make the memorial online at www.kenoshafoundation.org/donate.