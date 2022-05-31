Theresa Ann Salerno

July 18, 1957—May 22, 2022

MARINETTE—Therese Ann Salerno, 64, passed away May 22, 2022 at home in Marinette, WI. She was born July 18, 1957, daughter of the late George and Doris (Dekker) Schmidt. May 15, 1976 she married her high school sweetheart since 1972, Richard Salerno, and the couple recently celebrated 46 years of marriage.

Therese was dedicated to keeping her home filled with love for her family. She had a passion for cooking, crafting, and planting. Therese loved using her time and crafting skills to support the military, elderly, the homeless and others. Service to others was something she deeply valued.

She is survived by, her husband, Richard; two sons: Shane (Thienthong) Salerno; and their children: Suptavy and Thipmany of Laos, Justin (Christine) Salerno of Menomonee Falls; a daughter, Michelle Salerno; and her son, Richard; and Richard’s father, Preston Roberts; also survived by, a sister, Jeanne (Karl) Becker; four brothers: George (Donna), Michael (Sandi), Kenneth, all of Kenosha and John of AZ.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplin Michele Rein officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society—https://donate3.cancer.org. Burial will take place at the Riverside Cemetery, Peshtigo.

Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.