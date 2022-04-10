PADDOCK LAKE—Theresa Martin, 96 of Paddock Lake passed away peacefully on March 31, 2022. Born to William and Laura (nee Vos) Jochem, she was raised in the Township of Wheatland. She attended St. Alphonsus School, and was a lifelong member of the church, singing in the choir for 40 years. She attended St. Mary’s High School and immediately after school went to work at the Burlington Brass works making artillery shells for the military during World War II.

Theresa traveled the U.S. with friends and relatives including driving out to California to attend the 1953 Rose Bowl Game. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, photography, and mostly going to dances. It was at a dance she met her wonderful husband, Dick Martin. They loved to tell the story that Dick asked her out for New Year’s Eve then had second thoughts; but he did not know her phone number, always the gentleman he drove from Kenosha to New Munster to meet her, and never left her side.

They were married in St. Alphonsus on a beautiful October day and later moved to Paddock Lake where they had three children: James (Amy), Marie and Janet.

Dick and Theresa were early house flippers in Paddock Lake, buying, fixing up then reselling numerous houses around the lake. After Dick’s passing, Theresa was blessed to have a wonderful group of friends to go to lunches, church, festivals and Bingo. Always extremely lucky, sometimes people would sit by her just so some luck would rub off. Her highlight was when she won a trip to Holland. Thinking it was no big deal as she had visited Holland, MI before, was shocked to find out she was going to Holland in the Netherlands.

She also stayed busy with her grandkids: Emily, Julia, Maddy, Travis and Ash. She loved having them over for sleepovers, telling them stories about the “old times”, teaching them that cleaning up could be fun, and that picking up sticks and pulling dandelions was the most fun.

Theresa was a devout Catholic. With her stack of prayer cards, she prayed daily until she could no longer. She was teased that she had a private line to God as many people asked her to pray on their behalf. It is with that knowledge that we are at peace knowing she went straight to heaven.

A Special thanks to her goddaughter, Dee Baumiester for her companionship right up to the end, and the many neighbors and friends who stayed close to her.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6301 344th Ave., New Munster, WI 53152. Inurnment will immediately follow in St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.