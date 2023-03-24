June 28, 1943—March 22, 2023

BRISTOL—Theresa “Terri” June Bredican, 79, of Bristol, WI, was called home on March 22, 2023, with her family by her side and the wonderful support from Aurora at Home Hospice Team.

Loving wife to her grade school sweetheart, John Michael Bredican of 61 years; mother to: Joanne (Richard) Gniadek and Linda (Roger) Timmons, Jr.; grandmother to: Ashley (Andy) Villup, Brandon (Jessica) Gniadek, Roger (Abby) Timmons, III and Emily Timmons; great-grandmother to four beautiful great-granddaughters: Hadley, Kinsley, Reese, and Paige; aunt and friend of many .

Born on June 28, 1943, Terri was raised on the Northwest Side of Chicago by her parents, the late Joseph and Margaret (nee Leahy) Trusz and dearest sister to the late Robert (Maria) Trusz and the late Donald (Shirley) Sheehan. Terri and her family moved from Chicago, IL to Bristol, WI in December of 1974 where they spent 43 wonderful years on Lake Shangri-la.

Terri “GT’ was known for her great sense of humor and ability to make everyone smile. Once you met her, you never forgot her. She loved spending her time with family and friends, going to garage sales and flea markets, watching Little House on the Prairie and the Young and the Restless, endless runs to the casino, collecting dolls, religious statues, tomato soup and noodles, polish spaghetti, sweets, salt, Mountain Dew, and her favorite color purple.

Terri will be remembered for her enormous heart, long phone calls, trips up north, love for Las Vegas, finding deals at God’s Will, and most of all always being there and praying for everyone. Terri touched so many lives and was larger than life. She will forever be in our hearts.

Funeral Services with Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Monday, March 27, 2023 at Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Peter Church, 557 Lake St., Antioch, IL 60002. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday, March 26, 2023 and from 9:00 AM until 9:30 AM Monday at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83), Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter, 620 76th. St., Milwaukee, WI 53214, www.alz.org are appreciated in Theresa’s memory. Please sign the online guest book for Theresa at www.strangfh.com.