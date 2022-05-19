June 25, 1939—May 17, 2022

TWIN LAKES—Thomas A. McHugh, age 82, of Twin Lakes, WI passed away May 17, 2022. He was born on June 25, 1939 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Thomas F. and Bernice McHugh. On April 18, 1964 in Chicago, IL he was joined in marriage to the late Lynda R. Pokorny.

He served six years in the US Army Reserve, and worked as a pressman at Hi-Liter Graphics in Burlington for 42 years. He was a proud father of ten children, and grandfather to nineteen. He is remembered fondly for his love of gardening, reading, his passion for history and story telling.

Thomas is survived his children: Margaret McHugh, Sr. Brenda McHugh, Bridget McHugh, Dr. Mary McHugh, Dr. Thomas M. McHugh, John McHugh, Steven McHugh, Colette Adams, Joseph McHugh and James McHugh; beloved brother of Robert McHugh.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at St., Twin Lakes, WI. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. Online condolences and remembrances at Haaselockwoodfhs.com.