Thomas Arthur Matrise, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with his loving daughter, Lisa, by his side.
Funeral services with full military honors remembering Thomas’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Thomas will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private burial for family will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Thomas’s honor to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) of Waukesha at hawspets.org, or mail directly to 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
