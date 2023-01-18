Thomas Blaziewske

KENOSHA—Thomas “Blue” Blaziewske, 68 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home, 5111 60th Street, Kenosha, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd.,