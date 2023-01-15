Thomas Blaziewske

Oct. 25, 1954 - Jan. 11, 2023

KENOSHA - Thomas "Blue" Blaziewske, 68 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 25, 1954, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Johnson) Blaziewske. On September 30, 1978, he married Michelle "Mickey" Miletta at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI. Together they raised their five children.

Tom graduated from Tremper High School in 1972. He worked for the Kenosha Police Department for 34 years as an officer, detective & retired as a Court Officer in 2007. He also had a snow plowing business & many security jobs throughout the years.

After excelling in baseball at Tremper HS, he went on to play for various softball teams including Stanich, Tirabassi and Rumors. In 2013, he was inducted into the Kenosha Softball Hall of Fame.

He enjoyed watching & coaching his children in baseball & basketball in their growing years. He never missed a game or an event that his children were involved in! A highlight was following his son, Matthew, to the UWW Football Championship game.

His life was devoted to supporting his children's needs & interests, paying attention to every detail, with some interrogation at times (the Detective in him). He also enjoyed many trips with special friends over the years.

In his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf & also took great interest in real estate investments. He loved going to his grandchildren's baseball, basketball & soccer games. Tom was an avid WI sports fan. The last sporting event he was able to attend was the Milwaukee Bucks championship game in 2021 with his son, Mark.

Even though he wasn't physically able this past year, he was persistent in getting the pool renovated for his grandchildren to enjoy together in years to come. They will surely miss their "Pops". We all will. He was a good man who fulfilled in his responsibilities and lived a good life, making it better for his family and others.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Mickey; five children: Michael Blaziewske, Mark (Jillian) Blaziewske, Matthew (Anna) Blaziewske, Andrea Blaziewske (still looking for love), and Gina (Tony) Ambrosini; siblings: Diana Parent and Tim (Janet) Blaziewske; his seven grandchildren: Brycen, Tyler, Leah, Janelle, Mac, Dominic, and Vinny; Father & Mother-in-law: Frank & Shirley Miletta. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ray Parent.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or the Boys and Girls Club Kenosha, 1330 52nd St, Kenosha, WI 53140, in his memory.

