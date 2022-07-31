Jan. 21, 1940—July 22, 2022

KENOSHA—Thomas Bonofiglio, age 82, passed away after a short illness on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Born on January 21, 1940 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Thomas and Antoinette (Costanzo) Bonofiglio.

A gifted athlete like his brothers, he attended the University of Notre Dame on a football scholarship. In 1962, he graduated from Notre Dame with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. Later that year he joined the American State Bank (now Johnson Bank) where he remained until the time of his retirement as Senior Vice President.

On July 14, 1962, he was united in marriage to Carol Norman at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Tom loved to golf and spend time with his family. He served on the United Way Board, Optimist Club, Lincoln Neighborhood Housing, Parkside 200 Club, Holy Rosary Holy Name, Holy Rosary Parish Council and the Serra club.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol; his children, Tom, Anthony (Jodi), Armand and Brian Bonofiglio; his grandchildren, Colin Summers, Jenna, Jared, Ally, Arin, Dillon, Benny and Bodhi Bonofiglio; his great-grandchildren, Graham, Hazel and Jack; his son-in-law, Gregg Summers; his sisters-in-law, Dina, Karen and Mary Bonofiglio; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Summers; his brothers, Mario, Vincent and Tony Bonofiglio.

Funeral services honoring Thomas’s life will be held privately.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101