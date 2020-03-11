1947—2020

Thomas J. Gadwell age 72 a resident of Pleasant Prairie WI died Saturday March 7th, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Campus.

Born on September 6th, 1947 he was the son of the late John L. and Margaret M. (Orth) Gadwell.

Tom was employed at Dairyland Greyhound Park from the day it opened until the day it closed.

He was an avid Chicago Bears and White Sox Fan. He enjoyed watching old movies with his companion Pat McNamara.

He is survived by his sister Linda (Bill) Knudsen of Kenosha.

He will be missed by friends and many other relatives.

There will be no service.

