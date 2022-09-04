Sept. 11, 1939—Aug. 29, 2022

Thomas L. Marcoe, 82, died unexpectedly on August 29, 2022, at Advocate Aurora Hospital Kenosha surrounded by his family. Tom was born in Kenosha, WI, on September 11, 1939, to Linda Mattioli Camponeschi and Leroy Marcoe. He was educated in Kenosha schools and was an All-State football player at Bradford High School. He continued his education at Carthage and Gateway Technical College. On August 6, 1960, he married the love of his life, Heidi Krueger, at St. George Catholic Church.

For many years, Tom worked for Chrysler/ American Motors as a cost analysis manager. After his retirement in 2001, he was employed at Petrifying Springs and Brighton Dale golf courses as a ranger. Golfing was his favorite pastime and he enjoyed playing in various golf leagues with his friends. He was a big Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan, and he loved watching the games with his family. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Parish, was on the board of directors for AMC Credit Union and enjoyed volunteering for Meals On Wheels for many years.

Tom was truly a selfless person, and he did and would have done anything for his family and friends. He was a kind soul, and he spent his life helping others.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Logan Thomas; brother, Charles Marcoe; and step-father, Joseph Camponeschi.

He will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful husband, father, brother, and the best grandpa in the world. He is survived by Heidi Marcoe, his wife of 62 years; his daughter, Lisa Marcoe Thomas; his grandchildren: Taryn Thomas and Mitchell Thomas; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, and four great-”grandcats”: Shiloh, Sydney, Tonks and Jax.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at Saint Elizabeth’s Catholic Church (4816 7th Ave Kenosha). Family will receive guests for a visitation from 8:30AM to 10:00AM. Burial will follow at St. Casimir Cemetery.

