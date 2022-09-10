March 20, 1943—Sept. 6, 2022

KENOSHA—Thomas Larry Broughman, age 79, of Kenosha passed on Tuesday September 6, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born on March 20, 1943 in Amory, MS, a son of the late James Parker Broughman and Martha (nee Burdine) Broughman.

Larry came to Kenosha in 1950 and attended Kenosha Schools graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1961. In his youth Larry was a Golden Glove Boxer, earning the nickname “Rebel”, Larry won his division and proudly sported his championship jacket for all to see.

Later in life Larry found himself behind the bar at Rumor’s Lounge and Crystal’s. He truly enjoyed this time, he loved seeing all his buddies and swapping stories of the good ole’ days. Larry had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a joke or three to tell you.

Larry was an avid sports fan, he loved the Green Bay Packers and the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as tennis and golf, he was also quite the pool player thru his life as well as a dart shooter, at his local Moose Lodge he earned his nickname “The King”, he also loved to read, he was a frequent flyer at his local library and also traded books back and forth with his friends and family. In his spare time Larry loved to practice his penmanship, in doing so he had perfect handwriting.

Larry’s friends and family will miss our daily phone calls with him. He loved nothing more than calling those he loved to wish them Happy Birthday, talk about a play from a Packer Game, to tell a joke or just to say Hi. It was an honor to have him in our lives and he is greatly missed, his memory will always be with us in the stories yet to come of the good ole’ days.

Larry is survived by several generations of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, James Parker Broughman and Martha (Burdine) Broughman; his siblings: Curtis (Nick) Broughman, James Herbert Broughman, Gertrude (Broughman) Vaughn; nieces and nephews: Ruehl Vaughn, Jr., Timothy Vaughn, Daniel Vaughn, June (Vaughn) Schroeder, Jerry “Toby” Johnson and Sherry (Jones) Leatherman.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Funeral services for Larry will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Kemper Center-Founders Hall, 6501 3rd Ave. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Larry will be laid to rest in Haughton Memorial Park in Amory, MS.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667