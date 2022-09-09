 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Larry Broughman

Thomas Larry Broughman

KENOSHA—Thomas Larry Broughman, age 79, a resident of Kenosha died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Monday in Founders Hall from 10:00 AM until the time of services.

A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

