KENOSHA—Thomas Larry Broughman, age 79, a resident of Kenosha died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Monday in Founders Hall from 10:00 AM until the time of services.
A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
(262) 653-0667