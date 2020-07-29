Thomas (TB) H. Brandt

1957—2020

Tom was a man of strong faith and he loved the Lord. He was a member of Immanuel Church in Kenosha. Tom was an avid golfer and bowler before his health prevented him from playing. He also loved baseball and played softball for many years for city leagues. He even tried out for the Brewers. Tom loved all sports and was always up for game day for the Packers, Badgers, Bucks, Brewers, Cubs and whatever else was on ESPN. He was passionate about his family and friends and always made time for each and every one of them. He was a kind and loving man who was interested in everything, could talk about anything and treated everyone like a friend.