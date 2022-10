SOMERS—Thomas “Tom” A. Miller, 62, of Somers, passed on Monday, October 3, 2022 at his home following a long illness.

A Celebration of Life for Tom will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.