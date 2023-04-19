Aug. 26, 1952—April 14, 2023

ZION, IL—Thomas “Tom” J. Selgrat passed away April 14, 2023 at his home. Tom was born August 26, 1952 in Chicago, IL to parents, Stephen and Elizabeth Selgrat. He graduated from Woodstock High School in 1970. Tom married Vicki September 22, 1989 in Kenosha, WI.

Tom is survived by his wife Vicki; children: Stephen, Peter, Jeannie, Kathy (Tim) Grasty, Mike (Angela) Culat; and granddaughters: Katana Selgrat and Kelly Grasty. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Jo Selgrat; and nephews: Timothy (Emily), Michael (Katie), and Patrick.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, sister, Stephanie, brother, Tim, brother-in-law, Bill, and niece, Maura.

For a full obituary please go to:

https://www.legacy.com and search for Thomas Selgrat.