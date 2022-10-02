Thomas W. Fliess, Sr.

Feb. 8, 1935 - Sept. 26, 2022

KENOSHA - Thomas W. Fliess, Sr., age 87, of Kenosha passed away on September 26, 2022.

He was born in Kenosha on February 8, 1935, a son of the late Thomas A. and Rose C. (nee Denig) Fliess.

He attended St. George Elementary and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School.

On May 4, 1959, he was united in marriage to Alice Skeans. Sadly, she preceded him in death on April 4, 1997.

Tom was employed for over 35 years with AMC, but his true passion in life was working and expanding the Fliess family farm. He was a longtime faithful member of St. Sebatian's Catholic Church.

Survivors include his five children: Susan Marie Paulus, Thomas (Cherie) Fliess, Jr., Nancy DiBiase, Richard Allen Fliess, and Shirley (Darren) Olson; his grandchildren: Rhianon (Corey) Engelbrecht, Jacob Smith, Rachel (David Eckert) Smith, Jennifer (Aaron) Alby, Christopher (Chelsea) Goetz, Samantha (Michael) Lovrek, Nicholas and Thomas Hempel, Nicole Fliess, Alexandra (Ben) Pias, Katherine (Travis) Spencer, Sara Fliess, Christina (Coty) Ortiz, Heather (Chris) Geron, James DiBiase, Jamie Walker, Dylan Olson, and Alyssa Olson; many, many great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Elaine Fliess.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter Carla Hempel; a grandson Joshua Smith; a great-grandson Clayton Smith, son-in-law George T. Paulus, as well as his siblings, Charles Fliess, Helen Tunkieicz, Rita Brown, and Robert Fliess.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Paris, WI. A visitation will take place on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL

HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus, Associate

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(Corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000