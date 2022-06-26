Thomas W. Lansdown, Jr.

July 3, 1932 - May 15, 2022

KENOSHA - Thomas W. Lansdown, Jr. of Kenosha passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie.

Thomas was born July 3, 1932 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Thomas, Sr. and Hazel (Cross). He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Thomas married Patricia Rondeau on Setember 29, 1951 in Kenosha.

Thomas started his 44 year career at WNG which is now WE ENERGIES. Thomas started out as a laborer laying gas pipe. He moved to Foreman and ran his own crew. He then became an Inspector and became Head of Operations. He then entered management and was Head and Chief Commander. Thomas was also deeply involved in the union and was President for a number of years. He cared deeply about his co-workers and was well liked and know throughout the construction industry in SE WI. If you needed natural gas Thomas knew about it. He was a stickler for regulations and the rules surrounding the dangers involved with natural gas. Thanks to Tom's "by the book" ways we live in a safer city and area to this day.

His hobbies included woodworking, gardening, and cheering on the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks. He also looked forward to gatherings and holidays with his family and his love and the many walks with his dog Buddy. Tom and Pat also traveled extensively in the US and had many fantastic, memorable trips abroad.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years Patricia; his children: Patricia (Russel) Krinker, Thomas R. (Roxie Moss) Lansdown, Kathy Johnson (Phillip Hamilton), Phillip (Debra) Lansdown. Thomas also had 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Special thanks to Hospice for their exception care, understanding, and the wonderful atmosphere they created for him.

A private burial was held at All Saints Cemetery.