Thomas W. Lansdown, Jr.

1932-2022

KENOSHA—Thomas Lansdown, Jr., 89, of Kenosha passed away on May 15, 2022, at Hospice House.

Thomas was born on July 3, 1932, in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Thomas and Hazel (Cross) Lansdown, Sr. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Thomas married Patricia Rondeau on September 29, 1951, in Kenosha.

He was a Director for WE Energies and worked for the company for more than 44 years. His hobbies included woodworking, gardening, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, walking his dog “Buddy”, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Lansdown of Kenosha; children: Patricia (Russell) Krinker of AZ, Thomas R. Lansdown of Kenosha, Kathy Johnson of Pleasant Prairie, Phillip (Debra) Lansdown of Racine; also included are his seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and his eight great-grandchildren. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.

A private burial was held at All Saints Cemetery.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943